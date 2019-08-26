News

Kim Kardashian Admits to Kanye West That She Was 'Embarrassingly Obsessed' With Fame

By Rachel McRady‍
Kim Kardashian
Vogue Arabia

Kim Kardashian West is subjecting herself to questioning like she never has before!

The 38-year-old reality star is interviewed by her husband, Kanye West, in the new cover story for Vogue Arabia

The shoot, which is art directed by Kim's pal, designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, features the stunning mother of four posing next to columns out in the desert. Though the looks are very structured, Kim is an open book while talking with her rapper husband. 

“I try to be a good person and to take my mistakes and make them into a better experience -- to learn and grow from them and move on,” she says of her shortcomings. 

"I do agree that fame can be addictive and it took me a long time to recognize how lost you can become when you put too much focus on it. Before, I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed, but my focus has shifted." @kimkardashian opens up in her most honest interview to date as she stars on her first-ever #voguearabia cover. Interviewed by husband #kanyewest and art directed by Manfred Thierry Mugler, the debut offers an intriguing glimpse into the surreal world of the entrepreneur and reality TV queen.

One such mistake? Not dating Kanye from the start of their lengthy friendship. 

“I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy? Why didn’t I do this sooner?’” she says of her realization on their first date. 

Kim also opens up about her relationship with fame and being in the public eye. 

“Money was always the goal, but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive,” she admits. 

Despite all that everyone has seen of her life, Kim doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to sharing her life with the public. 

"Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity." For her #voguearabia cover debut, @kimkardashian was interviewed by her husband, rapper and designer #kanyewest.

“Even in my darkest times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

One level of privacy Kim doesn’t get is when she and her famous sisters have public spats on their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So who is she currently the closest to?

“It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year. I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe -- 16 and 17 years longer with them,” she tells Kanye. “We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloe and I really bonded.” 

The sisters recently vacationed together with their children in the Bahamas, and Kim is still swooning over the picturesque spot and time with her youngest children, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 3 months. 

“Me and my Chi Chi,” the proud mom captioned a series of photos with her little girl on the beach. 

Me and my Chi Chi

She also gushed over her youngest son, writing, “My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?”

