Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Fragrance Finally Has a Launch Date

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner's fragrance finally has a release date!

The famous sisters' collaborative perfume collection, which includes three scents housed in red, pink and nude lip-shaped bottles, will drop on Friday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. PST on the KKW Fragrance website.

Kim announced the news on Instagram on Monday with a photo of her and Kylie in coordinating asymmetric unitards, explaining why the collaboration is special for the sisters in the caption.

"Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process," Kim wrote. "Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites!"

The perfume, available for $40, was originally set to drop on April 26, the same day Taylor Swift's music video for "ME!" was released. Coincidentally, the updated release date is also when Swift's new album, Lover, will debut.

In April, the reality star explained in a statement that the launch date was pushed back due to problems with bottle durability.

"We are so excited to launch our fragrance collaboration that we've been working on for such a long time. Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further," the statement read.

"Together, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines," the statement continued. "We'll be sure to let you know as soon as we have a new launch date! Thank you for your understanding and support always. Love, Kim & Kylie."

