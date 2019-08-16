Taylor Swift's newest song is chock full of hints about her relationship.

On Friday, Swift dropped the title track off her upcoming album, Lover, after previously releasing three songs from the highly anticipated record. The lyrics, which are presumably about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, include references to marriage, living together and saying "I love you."

You can watch the full lyric video below and keep reading for all of the "Lover" lyrical Easter eggs.

Living together

"We can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January / This is our place / We make the rules."

As Swift sings about Christmas in the opening lines of "Lover," she gave Swifties a lot to ponder. As fans of the 29-year-old artist know, Christmas is her favorite holiday, as she grew up on a Christmas tree farm.

Swift fans pointed out that the opening line implies that she and Alwyn are living together and spent the holidays with each other. The theory is likely given a second reference to "our place" later in the track when she sings, "We could let our friends crash in the living room / This is our place / We make the call."

Fans additionally noted that in the opening scene of the "ME!" music video, there is a Christmas tree in the apartment, which many think was a previously undetected clue about "Lover."

Swift further teases the couple's closeness with the line, "Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close forever and ever."

Wedding bells

"Ladies and gentlemen will you please stand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All well that ends well to end up with you / Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover."

While living together would be a huge step in any relationship, Swifties took an even greater meaning from the song's bridge, which Swift previously told Vogue was "one of my favorite bridges."

"I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City," she told the outlet.

The wedding vow-like lyrics had Swift fans speculating that she and Alwyn have gotten engaged, with some even guessing that they've already tied the knot.

Specifically, when Vogue previously released the lines that reference something borrowed and something blue -- a classic wedding tradition -- it caused rampant speculation among Swifties about the singer's marital status.

British flag

In the lyric video for "Lover," Swift appears to make her most direct nod at her British beau. As she sings "You're my, my, my, my lover" an image of the British flag surrounded by a heart appears on the screen.

The length of their relationship

In the song's chorus, Swift sings, "Take me out and take me home." This seems to be a nod to an Instagram pic that Swift posted last July. In the pic, which was taken in Swift's home state of Pennsylvania, Swift holds a photo of herself standing in the spot as a child. She captioned the snap, "Take me home."

The timing of Swift's post has extra importance as it seems to lend credence to the theory that Swift finished the song last summer. This becomes a key point for fans when Swift sings, "I've loved you three summers now, honey but I want 'em all."

Swift and Alwyn are rumored to have met back in 2016, meaning that Swift had spent three summers -- 2016, 2017 and 2018 -- with Alwyn at the time she completed the track.

I love you

When Swift covered Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, she posed in a jean jacket that was decked out with pins. Swift teased that the pins were all meaningful, but that statement has a whole new significance now.

One of the pins was of Mr. Rogers, something that, at the time, left fans confused. However, as fans noted, the run-time of "Lover" is 3:41. If you reverse those numbers, you get 143. During one episode of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the beloved children's host used the number 143 to mean "I love you," as "I" has one letter, "love" has four, and "you" has three.

Perhaps the run-time of the song is a nod to both that pin and Swift's love for Alwyn.

Lucky number 13

Aside from her relationship, the release of "Lover" also had a couple of nods to Swift's lucky number, 13. With the track's release, one fan pointed out, Swift brought the combined run-time of the four songs she's released thus far -- "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down," "The Archer" and "Lover" -- to 13 minutes.

Another way her lucky number is paid homage to is through the number of song titles she's revealed. Fans have pointed out that, following Swift's telling Vogue interview, we now know the name of five songs off of the 18-track album -- she shared in the sit-down that one track is called "The Man" -- leaving it with 13 remaining unknown songs ahead of its release.

Lover is set to debut Aug. 23.

