Taylor Swift loves dancing to... Taylor Swift!

The 29-year-old songstress appeared to be having a ball while busting out some moves at a club in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night.

And, her blonde locks were along for the wild ride as she flipped them here, there and everywhere during the weekend boogie.

Swift was at a party at Beauty & Essex in honor of her nabbing 10 nominations for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards when her hit, “You Need to Calm Down,” came on.

Taking swigs from an imaginary shot glass while rocking out to lyrics about Patron, at one point she threw herself onto the couch and buried her face in her hands.

“The drunk Taylor Swift is my favorite,” one fan wrote alongside a clip on Twitter, where people started using the hashtag #drunktaylor.

The drunk Taylor Swift is my favourite!😂💘 #TaylorSwiftisLovedPartypic.twitter.com/ZqR3IHytCj — ✨ 𝑀𝑎𝑡𝑡 | Ts | fan (@blankswift_) August 11, 2019

The singer swiftly responded to the hashtag, giving it her thumbs up on Instagram, where she shared a photo from the bash.

"Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS. 😆🍾👍👏," she wrote.

In another fun clip that surfaced on social media, Swift can be seen hitting the dance floor during a remix of Calum Scott’s “Dancing on My Own,” with RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant A'keria Davenport.

She can also be heard declaring how she “f***en love[s] Cardi B,” in another video.

Everyone’s freaking out over Taylor saying “fucking” but I’m freaking out over the fact that she loves cardi b...#drunktaylorpic.twitter.com/pUxwB4wAR9 — Christy (@christyspams) August 11, 2019

Other celebrity pals in the house with Swift included Orange is the New Black’s Laverne Cox, members of HAIM and musician Hayley Kiyoko.

Shout out to a #DrunkTaylor. Nothing wrong w/ letting your hair down and getting Lit. Why wait til New Years Eve? I'm all about Love and having a good time. pic.twitter.com/8gi636o8JP — MobileI95.com (@Mobilei95) August 11, 2019

See more on Swift below.

