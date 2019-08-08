Taylor Swift has been through her fair share of public ups and downs.

The 29-year-old singer recently buried the hatchet with Katy Perry after a years-long feud, and opens up about the experience in her new Vogue September issue cover story.

After the "Firework" pop star sent her a real olive branch last year, Swift asked her to be in her "You Need to Calm Down" music video. But first, they met up to clear the air.

"She wrote back, 'This makes me so emotional. I’m so up for this. I want us to be that example. But let’s spend some time together. Because I want it to be real.' So she came over and we talked for hours," Swift reveals. "We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media is they pick two people and it's like they're pouring gasoline all over the floor. All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us."

"It was: Who’s better? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? Katy or Taylor? The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you," she notes.

While she and Perry have made amends, Swift also opens up about her past beef with Kim Kardashian. Referring to the 2016 feud that launched an anti-Swift Twitter campaign filled with snake emojis, Swift calls it "humiliating," "a mass public shaming" and an "isolating experience."

"A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience," Swift explains. "I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is canceled, it's not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself."

"I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control," she adds of the experience. "I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating."

For more on Swift's Vogue interview, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Says It’s a 'Great Thing' That She’s No Longer Considered 'America's Sweetheart' in 'Vogue'

Katy Perry Teases Lyrics to New Single 'Small Talk'

Taylor Swift Drops More Clues About Her Upcoming Album

Related Gallery