Swifties are having a hard time keeping calm ahead of the release of Taylor Swift's next album.

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer posted a photo that inevitably had fans talking. The image is of her wrist, which is adorned with multiple bracelets and a cat-print scrunchie. In addition to a butterfly bracelet, the beaded accessories include several words: cat, Benji, proud, fearless and lover.

There is also speculation around the beads that are harder to make out; many fans believe she is wearing a bracelet spelling out the name of one of her cats, Meredith. Benji seems to be in reference to her cat Benjamin Button, so it's not too far-fetched to think she could be wearing the names of all of her felines around her wrist. She also has a cat named Olivia.

As for the other words, Swift's 2008 album was titled Fearless, and she recently announced that her upcoming album would be called Lover. "Lover is Fearless 2.0?" one fan reacted to the photo.

The word proud might be in reference to her most recent single, "You Need to Calm Down," which was released during Pride month as a pro-LGBTQ anthem.

Over the weekend, Swift also shared a photo of colorful Rice Krispies treats in the shape of hearts.

These posts come after Swift hosted a number of secret listening parties on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, for fans, many of whome took to take to social media to stir up even more speculation around her new music. According to a few Swifties on Twitter, the event lasted for 12 hours, with the last fans leaving at 5 a.m.

📷 | Fans who attended the secret session in Nashville tonight pic.twitter.com/1gmJx456Pf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 5, 2019

I was enchanted to meet you✨ I love you so much @taylorswift13 , thank you for everything, my heart is so full 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W57uqP5biG — “hi katie!”🦋 (@ktswizzle_13) August 5, 2019

After the secret sessions, a suspected track listing for Lover started making the rounds. While it has not been confirmed that these are the songs, there are some clues that the list is legit. In Swift's "ME!" music video, the Dixie Chicks make a cameo, which could have been teasing that they team up for a song.

1) I Forgot You Existed

2) Cruel Summer

3) Lover

4) The Man

5) The Archer

6) I Think He Knows

7) The Americana and The Heartbreak Prince

8) Paper Rings

9) Cornelius Street

10) Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. Dixie Chicks)

11) Death By A Thousand Cuts

12) London Boy

13) False God

14) You Need To Calm Down

15) Afterglow

16) ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)

17) It’s Nice To Have A Friend

18) Daylight

The country music trio might not be the only women Swift is collaborating with on this album. There is some speculation that she is working with former frenemy Katy Perry and best friend Selena Gomez after a fan tweeted that she revealed this at a listening session. Like the Dixie Chicks, Perry appears in Swift's other recent music video for her song, "You Need to Calm Down."

Other fans are calling attention to the fact that Gomez has the word fearless in big letters in her Instagram description, and that is one of the words Swift chose to have featured on a bracelet.

According to a fan who was invited and attended to #LoverSecretSessions, there will be a Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry collab. The song is all about women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/IVXtaDAMgO — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 3, 2019

FEARLESS- it's capitalized in Selena's ig bio

Cat- Taylor has multiple so this could be referring to Katy

Taylor Swift feat. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift feat. Katy Perry is confirmed 🤡🤡🤡 — Leo 🌴🦋💞 (@leolovestay) August 5, 2019

In regard to what the album addresses, a fan who said they were at the event tweeted: "She was SO happy and she treated Lover as her final confirmation that she’s over what happened in the past and ready to move on."

Here's more on Swift's new music:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cats' Official Trailer Drops With Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and More in Digital Fur

Scooter Braun Recalls Meeting 'Kind' Taylor Swift for the First Time in 2010

Amanda Seyfried Is Down To Do a Duet With Taylor Swift After 'Mean' Cover (Exclusive)

Related Gallery