The first official trailer for Cats is finally here!

Released by Universal Pictures on Friday, the highly anticipated trailer gives fans an up-close look at Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench and more stars in costume, with the enhancement of digital fur technology.

"One night, one chance, for a new life," the text reads.

Swift, as Bombalurina, appears at the 1:12 mark, looking like the sexiest of all the cats (as Wilson promised ET!) in a sparkly collar, matching shoes and a bedazzled cup of Catnip.

Earlier this week, the film studio dropped a sneak peek video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the Tom Hooper-directed film, where Corden attempted to explain the all-new digital fur technology technique.

"Tom's pairing them with a kind of level of technology which I don't think has ever been used before," he said. "These are people, but they're cats and this is kind of blowing my mind. There is nothing else like it."

Swift was also featured in the video, revealing that she "came right off of a stadium tour" and straight into rehearsals for the film.

"[We] have people coming together from all different corners of entertainment," she added. "Everybody's working really long hours, rehearsing every day and it's fun."

The movie, which hits theaters Dec. 20, 2019, also stars dance icons like Les Twins (Beyonce's featured hip-hop dancers and World of Dance season one champs) and Francesca Hayward (a principal dancer in the Royal Ballet), with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, who has worked on Broadway shows like Hamilton, In the Heights and Bandstand.

Hear more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cats' Movie: First Look at Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars in Rehearsal

Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Memory' During 'Cats' Presentation at CinemaCon

Taylor Swift Attends 'Cats' Wrap Party in Leopard Print Look

Related Gallery