Rebel Wilson thinks that Taylor Swift is one sexy cat!

The 38-year-old Isn’t It Romantic star and producer spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy about working with Swift on the upcoming musical adaptation of Cats.

"She’s incredible. She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all the cats,” Wilson said of Swift, who is playing Bombalurina to her Jennyanydots.

While she’s currently surrounded by star couples thanks to her co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth, Wilson noted that she hasn’t spotted Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on the Cats set.

"I have met him, but not on set,” she shared.

Though Wilson is currently single, she has enjoyed being a part of her co-stars’ love stories.

WireImage

"Guess where Priyanka and Nick [Jonas]’ first date was? To see me live at the Hollywood Bowl,” she revealed. "It’s like love is in the air with this movie ‘cause obviously Priyanka and Nick and then Liam and Miley [Cyrus] got hitched. There’s something very lucky and lovely about this movie."

As for her Valentine’s Day plans, Wilson is happy to tag along with Chopra and Jonas.

"Priyanka said I can come crash her Valentine’s Day thing in London later this week, so you never know. I mean all the other Jonas Brothers are taken, aren’t they?” she teased. "It’s so cool to see how loved-up this cast is and I really feel like this year is the year of love and so who knows what’s going to happen?”

Isn't It Romantic hits theaters on Feb. 13.

Chopra also opened up to ET on the red carpet about her romance with Jonas. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her ‘Special’ Valentine’s Plans With Nick Jonas (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus Represents Liam Hemsworth at Premiere, Says He's 'Getting Healthy'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Beyond Glamorous During Their BAFTAs Date Night

Related Gallery