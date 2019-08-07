Get excited, KatyCats!

Over the past few days, Katy Perry has been teasing fans with clues that new music is on the way. According to the hints she's been dropping on social media, the track will be titled "Small Talk," and we're anticipating it to be yet another bop from the pop star.

In four separate posts, the California native shared handwritten notes "From the desk of Katy Perry," which seemingly reveal some of the lyrics to "Small Talk."

"Isn't it weird that you've seen me naked / we had conversations about forever / now it's just the weather okay," she writes. "Isn't it wild that I know your weakness / and everybody at the party thinks that you're the best since sliced bread."

"I just can't believe we went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime," she continues. "Acting like we never met / faking like we'd just forget we were lovers."

Fans believe the music video for the single will feature a '70s-vibe, based on the flower power-themed pic Perry shared via Instagram on Wednesday with a link to the presale. In the snap, Perry sports a platinum blonde lob, fierce winged eyeliner and a vibrant floral dress with matching earrings and bangle bracelets.

The upcoming single follows "Never Really Over," which Perry released in May with a hippie-chic music video and epic fan event in Los Angeles. A month later, Perry appeared in Taylor Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down," squashing their years-long feud for good.

"I think both her and I, we have influence to young people, especially young girls, who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school and are going through a similar type thing," Perry said in an interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show at the time. "I can trust her and she can trust me and we'll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other and we'll embrace. It's amazing that we have had this opportunity to change, and I hope that other people can learn from it too."

Now that the two are on good terms again, many are wondering whether the pop queens have a collab in the works. Fans have been swarming the comments section of Perry's new posts, asking if "Small Talk" will feature Swift.

"I f**king so much want Taylor and Katy to collab and when I'm seeing Katy posting lyrics with the word LOVER in it I'm totally freaked out," one fan exclaimed, with another writing, "Imagine her singing this with Taylor."

