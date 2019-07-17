Katy Perry Reveals How Taylor Swift's Cat Helped to End Their Feud

Benjamin Button helped mend Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's relationship!

In a recent interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Perry revealed how, after her years-long feud with Swift, the pair managed to reconnect -- and Swift's newest cat definitely played a role.

"It kind of was a process. I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it when she started her Reputation tour," Perry began of her sweet gesture back in May 2018. "I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support. And truly it was like, as I was finishing [my tour], I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other."

"So after that there was some time in between, but I started seeing her around at different [parties], like the Oscar parties when she was accompanying her boyfriend," Perry continued, referencing Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who was in the award-nominated The Favourite. "And I just went up to her and I was like, 'Hey, you know, it's been a long time and I think we've grown up a little bit and I just wanted to say I'm sorry and that I'm really here for you and that I love you. And, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future.'"

From there, Swift got Perry's number and told her about her idea for her upcoming music video for "You Need to Calm Down."

"She had this really cool idea and I said, 'Yeah, let's talk about it.' And she invited me over to her house and she made me some cookies and she actually makes those cookies and they are actually so delicious," Perry said, before revealing that she had one feline-based request before accepting Swift's invitation to her home.

"I said, 'The only way I'm coming to your house is if I can hold your new cat,'" Perry quipped of Benjamin Button, Swift's third cat -- she also has Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson -- who made his debut in the music video for "ME!"

Following the pair's reconciliation, Perry said that she's grateful for getting this second chance with Swift.

"I think both her and I, we have influence to young people, especially young girls, who are in this type of situation day in and day out at school and are going through a similar type thing," Perry said. "... I can trust her and she can trust me and we'll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other and we'll embrace."

"It's amazing that we have had this opportunity to change and I hope that other people can learn from it too," she added.

Swift previously shared her side of their public makeup during an interview on BBC Radio 1.

"When we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, and that we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other, and it just was very, very clear that we remembered how much we had in common," Swift said of seeing Perry at a party. "So, both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don't think either of us really knew if we were ever going to talk about it publicly."

"When I thought of this concept for the video, and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea and I thought, ‘You know what, I'm just going to ask her if she would be interested in this and I would totally be fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us,'" Swift added. "But I sent it to her and she said, 'I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness.' And, I feel the same way about it."

While Swift thought of the concept for the video -- a vibrant, colorful pro-LBGTQ anthem that she called "wacky and very surreal and fun and playful" -- it was Perry's Jeremy Scott burger outfit that she wore to the Met Gala after-party that led to the burger and fries costume the duo wears in the video.

"So, I was like, 'Can we do a burger and fries as a metaphor for two people who belong together? Like two people who are like a perfect pair?'" Swift revealed. "And she thought it was really funny and so we did it. I think the metaphor of us being, like, searching for someone who you have something in common with and then seeing them, and having it be visually represented is funny."

A source previously told ET that Perry largely agreed to participate in the video due to the strong messaging in support of LGBTQ equality.

"Katy agreed to do the music video because both she and Taylor are on the same page in regard to LGBTQ rights," the source said. "They have both been big activists and feel very passionately about the cause. The video features RuPaul‘s Drag Race queens and many LGBTQ icons. That is why Katy agreed to do the video and put their issues behind them because she felt it was for a good cause that she cares about."

