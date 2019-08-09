Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She May Be Engaged to Joe Alwyn

Could Taylor Swift be engaged?

Some fans seem to think her boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn, may have proposed, after they dug into the singer's recent interview for the cover of Vogue's September issue.

Because Swift is notorious for constantly dropping hints about her life and music, Swifties believe a set of lyrics from her upcoming album's title track, "Lover," are a huge clue that she's getting married.

According to the outlet, which got a first listen of the song, Swift sings, "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well to end up with you." Vogue writer Abby Aguirre describes the track as a "romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget," while Swift reveals it's co-produced by Jack Antonoff and features one of her "favorite bridges."

"I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City," she adds.

Naturally, the reference to the classic wedding tradition "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue," immediately sparked engagement rumors via social media. On top of that, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a string hanging from Swift's ring finger in a photo she posted to Instagram:

Taylor swift Engaged

Is that real can you see this string in her RING FINGER!!! pic.twitter.com/vjzW87uifM — taylorswiftrealfan (@nourhan2018) August 9, 2019

Neither Swift nor Alwyn have confirmed whether they are taking their relationship to the next level, but the two have seemingly been inseparable since May 2017.

Lover drops Aug. 23, just three days before Swift will perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. In the meantime, hear more from Swift's Vogue cover story in the video below.

