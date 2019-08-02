Taylor Swift Holds First Secret Listening Session for New Album 'Lover'

A handful of Taylor Swift fans got the experience of a lifetime.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer held the first secret listening session for her new album, Lover, in London on Friday. A group of Swifties got an exclusive listen at the anticipated LP -- which is set to drop on Aug. 23 -- and took to social media to share the news, as well as pics of the special gifts they received.

"That was the best day of my life," one super fan wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of a group of people with their own Lover merchandise and gift bags.

That was the best day of my life pic.twitter.com/U5HG1tHTP7 — 🏹🐍TAYLOR SWIFT GAVE ME THE BEST HUG EVER😭😭 (@tattshold) August 2, 2019

Another attendee also showed off her "Lover Secret Session 2019" pin.

📷 | The very first ‘Lover’ secret session was held tonight in London 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/yQCChgLpne — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 2, 2019

Yet another fan wrote about how the "album was AMAZING." "So many amazing bops and also some true tearjerkers (archer who?????). I believe there’s something for everyone on that album. There’s some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops," they tweeted.

Since Swift announced Lover in June, fans have heard three out of the 18 tracks – "ME!" featuring Brandon Urie, "You Need to Calm Down" and "The Archer." The latter was released last month, however, during an Instagram Live, she explained that the song was not her next single and another one is on the way.

Lover is set to be different for Swift in that she's opening up about topics she's never addressed before. In May, the 29-year-old songstress confirmed that her forthcoming album would have political undertones.

The singer had previously stayed quiet when it came to discussing politics in the public. Her focus on activism started with the midterm elections last year, when she shared a post supporting the Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

"I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made," she said in an interview with German outlet RTL, according to translations in multiple outlets. "I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do."

For more on Swift's upcoming album, including her song "You Need to Calm Down," watch below.

