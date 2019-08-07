Get ready for more Taylor Swift!

MTV announced on Wednesday that "The Archer" singer will be performing live at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift's onstage performance will follow the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Lover, out Aug. 23, and mark her first return to the VMAs stage since 2015, when she performed "Bad Blood."

In addition to taking the stage, Swift is up for 10 awards this year, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Video For Good for her singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down." See the full list of nominations here.

Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, watch the video below for highlights from last year's star-studded show!

