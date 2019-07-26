Miley Cyrus does not plan to take the VMAs stage.

After the 2019 MTV VMAs nomination announcement earlier this week -- which saw Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the pack with 10 nods each -- a Cyrus fan account took to Instagram to lament that the 26-year-old singer didn't receive any nominations.

"Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year 🤷🏼‍♂️ unless Miley performs," the account wrote alongside a selfie of Cyrus with a dog.

"No f**kin way," Cyrus commented on the post.

Another fan account also came out in support of the singer, writing, "They care more about a f**king green screen than a message to the world. nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace"

"Exactly," Cryus commented.

While Cyrus may not be hitting the stage at this year's ceremony, the "Mother's Daughter" singer has had some past news-making moments at the VMAs.

At the 2013 awards show, Cyrus made headlines when she performed twerk-heavy renditions of "We Can't Stop" and "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke. During the provocative performance, Cyrus came out in a teddy bear onesie and later stripped down to a flesh-toned, latex bikini.

In a 2018 interview with Wonderland, Cyrus said that the performance changed her life "forever."

"Not only was culture changed, but my life and career were changed forever," she said at the time. "It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger."

"If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great," Cyrus continued. "It encouraged me to be more involved, which then led me to start my own organization, which is the Happy Hippie Foundation. It’s dedicated to fighting injustice for vulnerable populations."

During the 2015 show, which Cyrus hosted, Nicki Minaj infamously called out the "Cattitude" singer for previous comments Cyrus had made.

The feud continued in the press for a while, until seemingly coming to a close at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards when Minaj stood, clapped and smiled following Cyrus' performance of "Malibu."

Watch the video below for more on Cyrus.

