Miley Cyrus is getting some Instagram inspiration from Britney Spears.

The 37-year-old pop princess is known for posting videos of her home dance sessions, in addition to her workouts and catwalk videos, and Cyrus thought it time she do the same.

Earlier this week, the "We Can't Stop" singer showed off her twerking skills on her Instagram Story while wearing tiny black shorts, a white crop top and sneakers. Cyrus really went for it, even getting on the floor to flaunt her booty dancing talents, and hashtagged the moment #HotGirlSummer.

"Isn’t this everyone @ home alone on a Wednesday evening?" Cyrus, 26, wrote before adding in another post, "LOL #MeTime Isn’t this what everyone does when they’re home alone on a Wednesday evening."

Looking for a dance partner, Cyrus then asked Spears to join her, writing: "@britneyspears commmme over lets dooooo choreooooooo."

The former Disney star has always been a big fan of the "Slave 4 U" singer. In December 2018, she told Cubby and Carolina In the Morning that she'd like to collaborate with Spears.

"We did a song on Bangerz called 'SMS (Bangerz),' and it was one of the best experiences ever," Cyrus shared. "I would definitely do it again."

It appears Cyrus would collaborate with Spears on just about anything, even a twerking session at home!

Here's more with the pop stars.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Says She Felt 'Ridiculous' Being Hannah Montana After Having Sex

Miley Cyrus Joins Area 51 Craze With Throwback Alien Pic of Her and Selena Gomez

Britney Spears Shares Diet Secrets With Fans in New Post

Related Gallery