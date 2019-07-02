Britney Spears Shares Diet Secrets With Fans in New Post

Britney Spears is letting fans in on her diet secrets.

The "Piece of Me" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her recent four-pound weight loss, revealing that she's been eating certain fruits and vegetables to keep her health on track.

"I have weak eyes and stress and asthma and headaches 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️😉 So this chart has helped me so much with those problems .... and my weight !!! Whoop whoop 🌹🍀🧘‍♀️🌺⭐️🍀🌹 As mother of pearl would say .... it works well for children too," Spears wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying video featured the mom of two showing off her fit physique in a crop top, as she explained to fans that she's planning to maintain her current weight by eating specific fruits and veggies. The next slide featured a chart, which shows that Spears has been eating bananas, strawberries and pears for stress, carrots, spinach, apples, garlic and lemons for her asthma, and carrots and celery for her eyes.

A source tells ET that health has become a priority for Spears. "She's just focusing on getting through each day," ET's source reveals, adding that the pop star is "still working out and her body is in great shape."

As for Spears' recent Instagram posts, the source says that she has "no plans to change the way she is handling" social media, despite being "under a microscope."

"She is happy with her posts. She thinks they're fun and represent who she is," the source shares. "For Britney, posting on social media is one of the few ways she feels free. She often feels controlled because of the conservatorship, so this is the one aspect of her life she has complete control over. There are no rules in the conservatorship to stop Britney from using her computer or her phone or her social media."

Always leaving supportive comments on Spears' posts is her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "Britney and Sam are inseparable. He is very loving," the source adds.

See more on Spears in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

