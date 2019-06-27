Recent speculation about Britney Spears' well-being has reached dangerous levels, a source tells ET.

A source familiar with the situation tells ET that fan accounts' theories of what's going on with the 37-year-old singer in regards to her conservatorship have gotten so out of control that law enforcement recently got involved. The source claims "there have been death threats against various team members [on Britney's conservatorship]."

The source also says that the theories that Britney is being banned from driving a vehicle or using her personal cell phone are false.

Spears is "happy and healthy," the source says, adding, "She's free."

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, Britney's conservatorship, headed by her father, Jamie Spears, is now taking legal action. Jamie is reportedly suing the creator of the "Absolute Britney" blog -- headed by 29-year-old Anthony Elia from New Jersey -- on behalf of Britney's conservatorship, claiming the blog and its social media accounts are defaming him and the rest of the pop star's team. TMZ reports that Elia is accused of falsely suggesting Britney's team is "using her social media in a way to negatively portray her and do her harm."

Meanwhile, Elia tells ET in a statement, "I am forever blessed and I have faith that good always wins. I have no further comments, except that I love Britney and the Britney army."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the blog shared a Winston Churchill quote reading, "I no longer listen to what people say, I just watch what they do. Behavior never lies."

Earlier this month, the blog accused the singer's team of only leaving negative comments on her Instagram "to keep up the illusion that she needs help," and also alleged that they were deleting positive comments.

"They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones!" a post from the blog's Instagram account claimed. "How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney."

Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, appeared to support the claims, leaving a comment on the post.

"I can't believe u just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing!" Lynne wrote. "I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED???. I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same🤔."

Representatives of Britney's team later spoke out against the allegations in an exclusive statement to ET.

"We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action," the reps' statement read.

Jamie has been Britney's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. In May, Lynne requested special notice of all matters relating to her daughter's conservatorship.

Earlier this month, Jamie filed legal documents asking a judge to allow Britney's long-standing California conservatorship to be enforced and confirmed in her home state of Louisiana.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion and Joseph Corral

