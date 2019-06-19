Representatives of the Spears team are speaking out on allegations that they've deleted positive comments from Britney's Instagram.



In an exclusive statement to ET on Wednesday, the reps say, "We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action."

The news comes shortly after Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, weighed in on the accusations, which allege her daughter's team was deleting the positive comments to "keep up the illusion that she needs help."

"I can't believe u just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing! I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED???" Lynne commented on a post about the mysterious comments on Friday. "I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same."

Fans have been consumed with supporting Britney lately amid status hearings about her conservatorship with Lynne and Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as well as the singer's restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, and her battle with paparazzi over allegedly doctored photos of her.

As ET previously reported, Jamie became Britney's sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. Last month, Lynne also requested special notice of all matters relating to her daughter's conservatorship.

ET learned in May that Britney's conservatorship was "business as usual" and that she talks to her father several times a day. Despite the #FreeBritney protests by some of her fans, the mom of two has the freedom to go where she wants, ET learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

