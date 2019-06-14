Britney Spears has been granted a five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi.

ET has learned that the singer was granted a permanent restraining against Lutfi on Thursday, June 13. A judge ordered Lutfi to stay away from Spears, her parents and her kids for five years, maintaining a distance of at least 200 yards. The order was an extension of the temporary restraining order the judge had already granted Spears in early May.

The Associated Press reports that Lutfi and his attorney, Marc Gans, argued in court that the restraining order -- which also bars him from making "disparaging" remarks -- was "unconstitutional" as it served to restrain his first amendment right to free speech, further arguing that Lutfi did not attempt to contact Spears when he posted messages regarding her.

However, the judge upheld the order and rejected those arguments. Gans reportedly said after the hearing that they planned on appealing the ruling.

The singer herself was not present at the hearing. According to reports, her father, Jamie Spears, testified that Lutfi had made efforts to destabilize his daughter's conservatorship through harassment. Lutfi has denied these claims.

Spears filed for a restraining order against Lutfi on May 7, alleging that his actions have caused "severe mental trauma" while interfering with her life.

In response, Lutfi claimed at the time that Spears has no evidence to prove that his messages and public tweets caused her reasonable substantial emotional distress.

