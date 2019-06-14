Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has revealed new details about their relationship.

Jamie, who has been his daughter's conservator since 2008, appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing that resulted in a judge granting Britney a permanent five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi. The order was an extension of the temporary restraining order the judge had already granted the pop star (who was not present for Thursday's hearing) in early May.

ET has learned that during Jamie's testimony, he was asked about the status of his relationship with Britney (prior to becoming her conservator) by Lutfi's attorney, Marc Gans, to which he responded, "Me and my daughter's relationship has always been strained."

Jamie testified that Lutfi had made efforts to destabilize his daughter's conservatorship through harassment, according to multiple reports. Lutfi has denied these claims, but the judge ordered him to stay away from Britney, her parents and her two children for five years, maintaining a distance of at least 200 yards.

As ET previously reported, Jamie became Britney's sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. On Wednesday, Jamie officially filed legal documents asking a judge to allow Britney's long-standing California conservatorship to be extended, enforced and confirmed in her home state of Louisiana.

Some of the main guidelines of the California conservatorship, which Jamie is asking the state of Louisiana to enforce, include allowing the conservator to "have the power to restrict and limit visitors by any means," along with the power to retain a "caretaker for the conservatee" on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.

Late last month, ET learned that Britney's conservatorship was "business as usual" and that the pop star talks to her father several times a day. Despite the #FreeBritney protests by some of her fans, the singer has the freedom to go where she wants, ET learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

The news comes one month after Britney made a court appearance in Los Angeles alongside her mother, Lynne Spears, to attend a status hearing on her conservatorship. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, the judge appointed an independent expert to evaluate the conservatorship during the hearing. Additionally, ET learned that Britney asked the judge to allow her specific freedoms that she does not have access to because of her conservatorship, but the judge did not grant any of the singer's requests.

