Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is taking legal action in hopes of extending his daughter's long-standing California conservatorship to other U.S. states.

According to new court documents filed in Parish County, Louisiana, and obtained by ET, Jamie has officially filed legal documents asking a judge to allow Britney's conservatorship to be enforced and confirmed in her home state of Louisiana. Jamie has been the 37-year-old singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

This type of case is considered an interdiction-curatorship, in which "interdiction" means the "removal of the right to care for one's own person and affairs." Some of the main guidelines of the California conservatorship, which Jamie is asking the state of Louisiana to enforce, include allowing the conservator to "have the power to restrict and limit visitors by any means," along with the power to retain a "caretaker for the conservatee" on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.

Late last month, ET learned that Britney's conservatorship was "business as usual" and that the pop star talks to her father several times a day. Despite the #FreeBritney protests by some of her fans, the singer has the freedom to go where she wants, ET learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

The news comes one month after Britney made a court appearance in Los Angeles alongside her mother, Lynne Spears, to attend a status hearing on her conservatorship. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, the judge appointed an independent expert to evaluate the conservatorship during the hearing. Additionally, ET learned that Britney asked the judge to allow her specific freedoms that she does not have access to because of her conservatorship, but the judge did not grant any of the singer's requests.

Amid all the legal drama surrounding the conservatorship, Britney has been relying on her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for support. A source told ET on Tuesday that he is "really in love with Britney" and is "her protector."

"He will always be there to help in any way he can," the source added.

