Britney Spears is urging her fans not to believe everything they read and see online.

The 37-year-old pop star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend, claiming that paparazzi doctored recent photos of her that were taken while she was vacationing in Miami with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"Hello, and please don't judge me, I look haggard right now," Spears said, adding in the caption that she just got off a jet ski. "But my question to all of you is, a lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they're posting are either not on time or they're fake."

"But no one ever really asks, 'Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?'" she continued. "It's a conspiracy theory that I'm actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger [in the pics] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?"

The videos were posted just a few hours after paparazzi photographed Spears and Asghari holding hands and soaking up the sun before hopping on jet skis. The blonde beauty shaded her eyes with a pair of iridescent sunnies, walking around with a light coverup over her bathing suit while Asghari went shirtless.

Late last month, Spears also took to Instagram to squash rumors about who's behind her posts amid the #FreeBritney movement, legal drama over her conservatorship case and rumors that her team have taken over her social media accounts. The singer addressed the latter in a video, saying at the time, "For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday. So, you're wrong. But I hope you like it."

A source told ET that when it comes to Instagram, Britney's situation "hasn't changed."

"When she wants to post a video, she posts a video, despite advice from family and friends," the source said. "Of course, sometimes her people are concerned about how she comes across in her videos, but right now Britney would like to exercise her right to do whatever she pleases."

"Britney isn't ready to go back to work at the moment and definitely needs to take this time for self-care," added the source. "While [her longtime manager] Larry Rudolph has taken a step back lately, he has assured her that the moment she's ready to go back to work, he will be there for her. He wants to be there for her as a manager, and will always make himself available when it comes to her career."

