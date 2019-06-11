Britney Spears knows she can always count on her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The two have been spending plenty of time together as of late, as the pop star continues to focus on her health and happiness amid the legal drama surrounding her conservatorship case. A source tells ET that the reason the two work so well together is because they both "encourage and support each other" through everything.

"Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He's her protector," the source says. "When they're together, they cook at home most nights. They like to keep things relaxed and simple."

One of the qualities Spears loves about Asghari is the fact that he is great with her kids, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life," the source says. "She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids' lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family."

"Her kids love when Sam is around," the source adds. "They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well."

Spears has never been shy about expressing her love for Asghari via social media. On Tuesday, the singer gushed over being in Miami "with mi amor" via Instagram.

Asghari shared the same pics, adorably calling Spears his "Lioness" in the caption.

The posts come just a day after Spears accused the paparazzi of doctoring photos to make her look heavier via videos posted to her Instagram Stories.

"Hello, and please don't judge me, I look haggard right now," Spears said, noting that she just got off a jet ski. "But my question to all of you is, a lot of fans in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they're posting are either not on time or they're fake."

"But no one ever really asks, 'Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures and is the news really real?'" she continued. "It's a conspiracy theory that I'm actually interested in. Yesterday I went swimming. I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger [in the pics] than I am today. This is how I am right now and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?"

Hear more on Spears, and how her family feels about her recent Instagram posts, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Accuses Paparazzi of Making Her Look '40 Pounds Bigger'

Britney Spears Is 'Concerned About What Everyone Thinks at All Times,' Source Says

Britney Spears Poses in Zebra Bikini After Squashing Rumors About Who's Behind Her Instagram Posts

Related Gallery