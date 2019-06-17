Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share how she’s “working hard” to lose weight.

The post comes one week after the musician accused paparazzi of doctoring her photos to make her appear 40 pounds bigger.

“I’ve been working really hard to loose weight .... and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot,” Spears captioned a video showing her working out. “I don’t like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be gymnast and I can bulk up .... so I like isolated movement.”

“The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises,” she continued. “I usually wear headphones .... music takes me away . I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it. Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money !!!!”

In the video, the 37-year-old mom of two is shown doing a range of exercises including squats, lifts and kicks in a picturesque setting under a tree.

“Hi guys, it’s such a beautiful day I had to come outside to do a little work out I want to share with all of you,” she says, while wearing a bright sports bra and patterned shorts.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, sweetly responded to her post, commenting, “Perfect as it can be! Lioness always inspiring the world.”

In her post earlier this month regarding paparazzi photos, Spears compared recent images of herself with one which she alleged had been photoshopped.



"People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi [sic] for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!! This was all done within the same 17 hours !!!!" she vented, alongside a slideshow, which included the alleged doctored paparazzi photo.

