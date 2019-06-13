Britney Spears is once again giving fans a look into her personal life, and this time it's a glimpse inside her meticulously organized (and massive) closet.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video tour of her wardrobe, which she said had been beautifully organized without her knowledge.

"Guys, OK, I just got home and guess what the housekeepers just did to my closet," the high-energy pop star said in the video before showing the color-coordinated organization of all of her clothing.

The video, captioned, "New Closet ... A New World," revealed how her many, many items of clothing have now been divided into whites and colors, and then subdivided into different types and patterns of clothing.

She's got a section for all of her many hoodies, all of her floral patterned tops, her "'90s' clothing, her winter clothing (which is different than her coats and jackets section), as well as her sweats, which are all neatly and perfectly hung or folded in their respective places throughout her labyrinthine closet space.

While it's unclear if this really was the work of her particularly industrious housekeepers or if Spears just binge-watched Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, she's obviously excited about this level of organization.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the singer's other Instagram posts from recent weeks.

