Britney Spears thrilled fans as she channeled her famous “…Baby One More Time” outfit on Instagram on Throwback Thursday.

The 37-year-old singer’s schoolgirl outfit in the video for her 1998 hit remains one of her most iconic looks and has inspired countless fans to dress up as schoolgirl Britney on events like Halloween.

Although she didn’t mention the video in her post, Spears echoed the look with a gray-and-white plaid skirt and a white blouse, which was tied in a knot, showing her midriff -- something which caused some controversy at the time a then-teenage Spears released the video.

“I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀,” she captioned the photo.

While some Instagram users shared their concern for the singer’s well-being in the comments, others enjoyed the “…Baby One More Time” salute.

“Baby one more time vibes,” wrote internet star Brittany Furlan.

“Now that's a throwback 🔥,” wrote another fan.

In October, Spears reflected on the song turning 20, saying, "It’s hard to put into words what today means to me … 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!”

By Friday morning, Spears was still thinking of the past, reflecting on a fun trip to Turks and Caicos.

“I’m calling your name Turks .... take me back !!!!!! 🌹,” she captioned a holiday snap.

She also shared a piece of artwork she once found in the beachy destination, writing how it’s one of her favorite pieces.

Spears boyfriend, Sam Asghari, sweetly commented on the photo, writing, “Your my favorite art.”



