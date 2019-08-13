Taylor Swift Gifts Fan Almost $5K to Help Pay for College

Taylor Swift just made one fan's day!

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer shocked Toronto-based fan Ayesha Khurram when she sent her nearly $5,000 via PayPal to help pay her college tuition.

Just before Swift's generous gesture, Khurram had posted on Tumblr that she was "$5K short" on her tuition. A separate post featured Khurram's PayPal information and read, "i truly cannot afford my tuition or rent this semester so if you wanna help me out i'm honestly at that point where i can't really refuse it."

Khurram, who was busy baking cookies and curling her hair when she found out the news, took to Instagram to gush over Swift's kindness.

"i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email," she wrote alongside a screenshot of Swift's PayPal transaction. "i have no words and i can’t stop crying. i don’t have words i don’t have words i don’t have words i can’t stop crying"

The screenshot also featured Swift's note to Khurram, which read, "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

In a video on Tumblr, Khurram said that she "can't type" and "can't form words" due to her excitement over Swift's gift.

"Taylor, I love you so much," she said through tears. "Every single time in my life that I've been going through something, you've been there for me and I need you so much right now. Thank you. I love you so much."

In another Tumblr post, Khurram explained what Swift's gift meant to her and her family.

"what she did for my parents right now.. i have no words. my mother suffers with chronic kidney disease stage 3 and that’s always something we’re worried about. stress aggravates her condition and not having funds is stressful. both of my parents work minimum wage jobs," she wrote. "they were going to try to get loans. because $1.7k tuition and $780 per month rent isn’t an easy thing to ask of your parents."

"and taylor swift took that stress from my parents, my world, and i have never seen them cry/laugh the way they are right now. she has made my family happy through music for years and now through something we could never, ever have imagined or hoped for," she added. "i truly do not have words and i will never, ever be able to repay her for the love and kindness she has shown me right now."

On her Instagram Story, Khurram gushed over the gift, encouraged people to stream Swift's new song, "Lover," on Friday, and purchase her album of the same name later this month.

Swift is known for her generosity, previously gifting a fan $1,989 -- a reference to her album, 1989 -- to help with her student loan debt in 2015. She has also donated significant amounts to New York public schools, flood and fire victims, in support of gun control, and, most recently, to GLAAD and other LGBTQ organizations.

