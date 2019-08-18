Kim Kardashian West will always remember who helped her launch her now-massive career.

On Sunday, a promo for the upcoming 17th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians arrived, and in it, Kim and her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, discuss the former helping out her longtime friend, Paris Hilton. Kim stars in Paris' music video for her single with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, "Best Friend's A**," which dropped in May. When Khloe tells Kim how thoughtful it is for her to participate, she responds that feels she owes the hotel heiress.

"I really would wanna do anything for her," Kim says. "She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that… It's like, I'm trying to get everything done before the Met [Gala] and everything done before the baby comes, but I would drop it for her because that's important to me, to be loyal to people."

"It will go a long way," Khloe responds.

Long before the Kardashians and Jenners had their hit reality TV show, Kim and Paris were best friends. She even worked for Paris, appearing in a 2003 episode of The Simple Life as her closet organizer.

As Kim rose from obscurity, the pair drifted apart for a few years. But by 2012, the two rekindled their friendship and have remained close ever since, attending each other's parties and sharing loving posts online throughout the years. In 2018, Kim's husband, Kanye West, reached out to Paris to ask her to do a photo shoot in promotion of the Yeezy Season 6 clothing line. In the resulting photos, Paris channels Kim's style with blonde locks and Yeezy sweats.

Afterward, ET spoke with Paris about taking part in the campaign.

"They called me and said that Kanye wanted me to be a part of the Yeezy campaign and then they came and got me ready," Paris recalled. "I looked in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh my god! I look like a Kim clone!'"

"I thought it was awesome that there were so many girls that did it," she added, noting that they enlisted several women to channel Kim. "I love the line, it's very sexy."

While discussing her and Kim's long, complicated relationship, Paris stated: "We've known each other since we were little girls. It was a fun thing to do."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 premieres on Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over 'Ultimate Fashionista' Daughter North as She's Already Styling Herself at Age 6

Taylor Swift Dishes on Burying the Hatchet With Katy Perry and ‘Humiliating’ Kim Kardashian Feud

The Truth Behind Those 'Simple Life' Revival Rumors With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Related Gallery