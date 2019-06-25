Sorry, The Simple Life fans -- ET has learned there is no truth to speculation that a reboot of the popular reality series could be in the works.

After an account for the series posted a photo of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday, social media was abuzz with talk of Netflix rebooting the show with Lohan replacing Hilton’s original co-star, Nicole Richie.

The account also shared a photo of Hilton and Richie with the caption, “#SimpleLife6,” further teasing a reboot of the series, which ended with its fifth season in 2007.

The only followers under the account are Lohan, Hilton and Netflix.

The account has since lost its verified mark.

keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YluTfNh1M — The Simple Life (@TheSimpleLife) June 25, 2019

Ummm... are Netflix bringing back The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan? pic.twitter.com/tiFXRBlpiR — Darren Scott (@darren_scott) June 25, 2019

The series initially aired on Fox and later on E! from 2003 to 2007.



It followed Hilton and Richie as they hilariously swapped their luxurious Hollywood lives for family farm life in Arkansas.

The reboot talk comes a day after another popular reality show of the 2000s, The Hills, returned with a new series, The Hills: New Beginnings.

See more on the show’s return below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Hills' Cast Reveals What Lauren Conrad Thinks of the Reboot

Stephanie Pratt Explains Why She Has a British Accent on 'The Hills' Reboot (Exclusive)

Mischa Barton Reveals Which 'O.C.' Co-Stars Reached Out to Her About Joining 'The Hills' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery