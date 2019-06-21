As The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on Monday, fans will get to see a raw and unfiltered side of Stephanie Pratt -- but it’s her new accent that has her co-stars talking!

The 33-year-old reality star has been spending time in the U.K., where she starred in British reality series, Made in Chelsea and Celebrity Big Brother, and she came back with an accent that she now refers to as “the lady.”

“I’ve been here for seven months, but I was asking someone when I first landed, ‘Is it bad?’ and they said ‘It’s so bad. You sound crazy,’” Pratt told ET’s Katie Krause at the show’s premiere party at Les Deux in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday. “I was like, ‘Dude, I’ve been there for six years!”



“But when I drink it’s so funny,” she added, explaining how her British influence is amplified when she’s intoxicated. “The cast is like, ‘We want to hear the lady. Have a drink!’”

While her new accent may be fun, Pratt admitted she’s nervous how viewers will respond to her “unfiltered” personality on the reboot.

“I haven’t left reality TV in 11 years, so on the show I’m in on Monday, I can’t help but be unfiltered -- that’s who I am,” Pratt said. “But I’ve been accepted over there because they’re a very no BS, up-front, sarcastic group of peeps.”

“During this press tour, Brody [Jenner] and Brandon [Lee], every time I said a joke, they started laughing and go, ‘Stephanie! You can’t say this!’” she continued. “So, evidently I’m illegal in America, I’m thinking.

I know I’m going to get destroyed for my accent though!”



One person who won’t be giving her any beef is good friend Kathy Hilton. Pratt explained how the two became close after she attended the birthday party of Kathy's daughter, Nicky Hilton, years ago.

“Kathy and I just became best friends,” she said. “She’s the one who found me hair and makeup today at 4. I said I needed to go get silver shoes and didn’t have time, so she was sending me all these [photos of] shoes of hers.”

When asked if Kathy was like a mom, Pratt replied, “She’s a good one,” having opened up earlier in the interview about estranged relationships with her parents, as well as brother and The Hills: New Beginnings star, Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi.

See more on what she had to say about their troubled dynamic below.



The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

