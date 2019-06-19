Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag aren't looking to fan the flames of feud drama with Spencer's sister, Stephanie Pratt, despite her recent remarks calling them "non family."

Spencer and Heidi hit the red carpet at the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings in Los Angeles on Wednesday, along with their 1-year-old son, Gunner, and the happy family spoke with ET's Katie Krause about running into anyone who might want to stir up conflict at the event.

"We got an early bedtime," Spencer said, nodding to his son. "So I don't know how many of these people we're gonna end up seeing."

When asked about what it would take for them to reconcile with Stephanie -- who said in recent weeks that she no longer considers Spencer a brother and has slammed him and Heidi -- Spencer shrugged and said, "I have no issues with anyone."

"We have nothing but love for her," Heidi shared.

"And we never did," Spencer added. "You will see that on the show."

In fact, the couple said that they just want to enjoy the premiere and celebrate the return of the show that made them famous over a decade ago.

"We waited a long time to be here and nobody can take away that positive energy" Spencer said, beaming.

He also credited the music and optimism of Taylor Swift for giving him the motivation to campaign and lobby for the revival series.

"A lot of it had to do with the Red album, just that energy," he said. "And now I need to tell people tonight, 'You need to calm down.'"

Spencer clearly has high hopes for the show's success. When asked if he's already thinking about season two, the 35-year-old reality star and father said, "I mean, I'm talking about season 10. It should have never ended."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Hills' Stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reflect on Their Most Infamous Moments (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt and Spencer Pratt Have a 'Family Outing' With Heidi Montag

Stephanie Pratt Totally Throws Shade at Brother Spencer and Heidi Montag (Exclusive)

Related Gallery