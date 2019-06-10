The Hills: New Beginningsis almost here -- and to celebrate, we're looking back at the OG show's most infamous couple.

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt as they opened up about becoming the reality TV couple fans loved to hate, and shared whether they'd do anything differently.

"I wish we had done interviews differently -- like, on the show, maybe looked horrible and then we got an interview, and then like, 'Oh, it's fun and TV and like, so amped up,'" Spencer confessed.

Heidi revealed that before The Hills' 2010 finale, during which MTV unveiled some of the scripted nature of the series, she and Spencer weren't "really allowed" to give too many behind-the-scenes details.

"That was what was so hard, is we were put in this position where we would go on a show and then immediately be attacked," she said.

Spencer and Heidi -- or "Speidi" as they're known -- became Hills villains for allegedly spreading sex tape rumors and ruining friendships. Heidi remembers Lauren Conrad's epic "I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you" line "like it was yesterday."

"It was really a backstabbing moment for me. Like, 'We don't have the friendship that I thought, and I guess it is better for us to both kind of move on because I don't really need a friend like that either,'" she recalled, adding that she and Lauren "were in touch off and on for a while there" after the show, but "not anymore."

Flash forward a few years, and LC attended Spencer and Heidi's wedding. ET was with the couple as they renewed their wedding vows in 2010, and later gave us a personal tour of their Santa Barbara home. We were also with Heidi when she had breast reduction surgery in 2013, just three years after she made headlines for undergoing 10 cosmetic procedures in 24 hours. She almost died in the process.

"I feel like so many people [get plastic surgery] and it's accepted now. Everyone in Hollywood is open and honest about it, and I wasn't going to be a liar. I wanted to be able to be honest and truthful," she explained. "I'm just in a different place in my life, and I do look back and go, 'Wow, that's a big thing I did and I should have thought about it longer. That was an intense decision to make at such a young age.' I just feel like I had a lot going on and I didn't think about it enough."

Heidi has definitely shifted her focus. She and Spencer are now focused on raising their nearly 2-year-old son, Gunner. The couple is also back in Los Angeles for the Hills reboot -- and even more drama.

"It's a volcano," Heidi teased of old drama bubbling back up.

"Oh my god, these are people that I have been avoiding these conversations [with] for 10 years," Spencer chimed in. "It's like, 'Oh, I didn't forget. I have a notebook.'"

"[I'm] definitely more motivated," he added of how he's changed through the years. "I thought I was done trying to be famous and I was accepting living in Santa Barbara and just eating tacos. And then we had a kid, and I'm like, 'I must be rich, my son must be on a jet. Like, I need to be famous again!'"

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV. See more in the video below.

