Stephanie Pratt's feud with her brother, Spencer Pratt, and his wife, Heidi Montag, is apparently still going strong.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with Stephanie at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango Concert in Carson, California, on Saturday, where she opened up about the upcoming reboot of The Hills, and her ongoing drama with her brother and sister-in-law.

When asked if she still stood by past remarks she made, in which she said she no longer even considered Spencer family, Stephanie shadily confirmed, "Totally, and I don’t speak about non family people that I’ve never met."

Stephanie didn't get into specifics regarding what happened that led to their fallout, instead promising that fans "will see on the show."

She also admitted that it's likely she'll be painted as the villain in the upcoming series, and she's surprisingly cool with that aspect of the show's storytelling.

"I think everyone is a villain at some point in a series," Stephanie said, adding that she's involved in a lot of the show's upcoming drama, and that her time living in London has changed the way she deals with people.

"I've been living in London and everyone is no bulls**t. It’s not like LA," she said. "In London, when you have a problem, you go up to that person and you don’t just like allow bulls**t and lies and you call people out. So I do that a lot."

"So I might be the villain," she added. "I mean, I fight with a lot of people."

Stephanie first revealed that she and her brother were no longer speaking back in April, during an episode of her podcast, Pratt Cast.

"We are not on good terms," she said of Spencer and Heidi. "We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family."

Check out the video below to hear more about the drama and the upcoming series, The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres on MTV June 24.

Meanwhile, iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango Concert airs June 7 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

