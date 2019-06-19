Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge have history together and they always will.

The two are back on The Hills reboot and are rekindling their friendship, with Justin telling ET's Katie Krause that there will always a "spark" between his longtime love.

"There will always be some kind of spark there," the 37-year-old musician expressed. "We've known each other for so long and gone through so much stuff together, so how could there not."

The two have since gone their separate ways, but Justin admitted that during their time on The Hills: New Beginnings they reconnected and got to know each other again.

"We're in and out. I just came back from a 10-year tour of the world. She had her little things with her other family," he explained. "So, we're kind of just getting reconnected and kind of getting to [know] each other a little bit more again. We were kids when we were hanging out, so now we're a little bit more adults. So I guess you're going to see that."

As far as how he's feeling about the whole world seeing the first episode and having his life on screen again?

"We've been through it before," he said. "We're a little tough skinned about it. We're ready for it. We've been doing so much prep and talking about it. Let's get it done."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.

See more of ET's exclusive The Hills coverage in the video below.

