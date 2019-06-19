Will the upcoming revival of The Hills bring about a revival of the romance between Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby?

Patridge walked the red carpet at the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings in Los Angeles on Wednesday and spoke with ET's Katie Krause about her bond with her longtime friend and former beau.

"I've known Justin since I was 19 years old, it's been so long," Patridge said, adding that she "can't say anything" about the current state of their friendship because they're still filming, but she did admit it's "been a wild ride."

For his part, Bobby told ET at the star-studded premiere that he thinks "there will always be some kind of spark" between himself and Patridge.

"We've known each other for so long and gone through so much stuff together, so how could there not?" Bobby added.

As it turns out, the 34-year-old reality star admitted that she agrees, explaining, "I think there's always going to be chemistry between us. But it's all about timing."

Speaking of timing, there's been quite a bit of time that has passed since The Hills went off the air in 2010, and Patridge's life has changed in many ways including getting married, having a daughter, and subsequently getting divorced.

However, with the new revival of The Hills, Patridge explained why fans won't be seeing her 2-year-old daughter, Kirra.

"I chose not to have her on the show. I just kind of wanted to see what the show's about, because years ago it was about going out and partying and dating. I'm just very protective, I'm a mama bear, and I didn't want to expose her to that," she explained. "I do talk about her a lot [but] I don't film that version of my life."

Patridge also reflected on her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Corey Bohan, and why the relationship fell apart.

"When I got pregnant, I thought the right thing to do was to get married," she recalled. "I prayed about it, I thought, 'This is the right thing, I think. If I don't do it, I'll always wonder.' So I did it and I learned."

Despite the contentious split and ensuing legal headache, Patridge revealed that she's still looking for love and hasn't ruled out the idea of tying the knot once more in the future.

"I would love to get married again," Patridge said. "And I want, like, two or three more kids."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV. See more of ET's exclusive coverage of The Hills in the video below.

