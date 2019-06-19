It was a tough night for Stephanie Pratt, who found herself at the same location as her estranged brother, Spencer Pratt, and his wife, Heidi Pratt.

While Stephanie was "really excited" for The Hills: New Beginnings premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, she did admit that "tonight is really uncomfortable for me."

"I just haven’t seen my [brother Spencer and Heidi]. This might be the first time I see them," she explained without naming the couple. "The show is just the biggest part of my life right now because it's all so real and every aspect of me is on it."

Stephanie and Spencer have not been on speaking terms for quite some time. And while she has not gone into detail about what happened between the two, she has previously revealed that their drama has hospitalized her.

"It's a few times," Stephanie said about the comments she made on her Pratt Cast podcast in April. "It's just my… I can't get into it right now."

She did say, however, that fans will get a glimpse of the ups and downs she went through on the MTV reality show.

"When I first got here, I was seeing them for the first time after they just [done that]," Stephanie shared. "I'm trying to reconnect because it's been like eight years of being estranged and you'll see that kind of happen, and then you might see us get on or you might just see us literally go to hell."

When asked how her parents feel about her and Spencer's fall out, she replied, "I don't speak to them anymore."

Earlier this month, Stephanie also opened up about her non-existent relationship with Spencer and Heidi. Watch the video below to hear how she subtly shaded the pair.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

