North West may just end up following her dad into the fashion industry.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Sunday to rave over her 6-year-old daughter's styling abilities on their recent trip to Japan.

"My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol," Kardashian West wrote alongside a slideshow of pics of her daughter's eccentric outfits. "She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬."

The reality star opened up to ET about North's interests in fashion and beauty last year.

"She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of makeup," Kardashian West shared, before revealing that she and her daughter are already fighting over bags, like the Alexander Wang purses North was gifted from the designer last year.

"It's in my closet now, and she actually saw it and she stole it back, so we're already fighting over bags," she confessed.

See more on North's style in the video below.

