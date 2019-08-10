Kylie Jenner is turning 22 in style!

The makeup mogul rang in another birthday on Saturday, taking to social media to share pics of her lavish Italian getaway with boyfriend Travis Scott. From posing in a frilly pink gown in front of a floral "22" installation overlooking the water to sipping on pineapple drinks and enjoying her hotel room entirely consumed with yellow balloons, it appears that Kylie's 28-year-old beau pulled out all the stops to make her feel special on her big day.

All of these sweet gestures come a few days after the rapper covered an entire room in Kylie's house with rose petals. Needless to say, he's definitely in the running for boyfriend of the year!

Check out the pics below:

Meanwhile, Kylie's family has been taking to social media to share their love. Kim Kardashian West was one of the first to post, sharing a glam photo of her and her baby sis rocking coordinating ensemble. "Happy Birthday @kyliejenner. When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe," she captioned it. "You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it's your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all."

"I wanted to post a unseen 'music video' you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn't want to embarrass you too much lol," she added. "I love you ♥️💋"

Mom Kris Jenner shared a series of tweets, beginning, "Happy Birthday to my baby!!! @kyliejenner I can’t believe you are 22...It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. #HappyBirthdayKylie."

"You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy.... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you," she continued. "You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy."

Happy Birthday to my baby!!! @kyliejenner I can’t believe you are 22...It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. #HappyBirthdayKyliepic.twitter.com/YnjxK1QmtE — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 10, 2019

You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy.... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you... @KylieJenner#HappyBirthdayKyliepic.twitter.com/RDtdB42F8u — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 10, 2019

You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. 💕mommy #HappyBirthdayKylie@KylieJennerpic.twitter.com/PTohCEmKSS — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 10, 2019

Caitlyn Jenner also chimed in with a tribute, sharing childhood photos of his youngest daughter with the caption "Happy birthday @kyliejenner."

Watch the video below to go inside the birthday girl's multimillion-dollar party yacht.

