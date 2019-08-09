Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian know how to get glam even when they're drunk!

In a video published to Kylie's YouTube channel, the famous sisters down shots of tequila -- which they chase with Red Bull and ginger ale -- as they do a makeup tutorial using products from Kylie Cosmetics' new birthday collection. The collection, which drops Saturday, is in honor of Kylie's 22nd birthday this weekend.

Before Kylie and Khloe, 35, even get set for the video, Kylie was already up to five shots, while Khloe was one behind in her tally.

This is gonna be the best video of all time," Kylie declares, before telling Khloe, "You're my favorite sister. Don't tell the rest."

After drunk calls to Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Khloe's bestie, Malika Haqq, the shot count is tallied to seven as they apply concealer and chapstick. The sisters even call their mom, Kris Jenner, who tells them, "You guys are drunky monkeys, but I love it."

When the girls move on to "brow time" Khloe decides it's also "shot time," putting their alcohol intake up to eight shots. Kylie can't keep it together as she applies pink eye shadow, laughing as she gets some of the color on her cheek.

Next, Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, stops by visit around the same time that Kim Kardashian West FaceTimes her sisters. While on the video call, Khloe and Kylie say hi to Kim's kids, North and Saint West, as well as her husband, Kanye West, before Khloe decides she's done with the chit chat.

"I just hung up because I was bored," Khloe tells Kylie with a shrug.

Sofia stops by the studio next, sitting next to Corey behind the girls as Kylie hilariously applies Khloe's blush and lip gloss. Khloe's shot count gets up to 10 by the end of the video, when Kylie and Khloe joke that their supreme makeup skills turned them into Sofia and Corey respectively.

After a piggy back ride for Kylie and some drunk girl dancing between the sisters, Khloe heads out as she laments, "You guys, this was the worst idea."

Kylie took to Instagram to announce that the video had dropped, calling the experience "a night to remember."

"Oh nooooooo lol I genuinely do not remember about half way through this video and on 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️," Khloe commented on Kylie's post.

