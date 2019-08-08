Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are feeling the love.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her beau were photographed sharing a sweet kiss after enjoying a nice dinner at Ristorante de Paolino in Capri, Italy, on Thursday. The couple, who is out on vacation celebrating Jenner's upcoming 22nd birthday, looked in love as they packed on the PDA.

Jenner looked fabulous in a matching multi-colored printed crop top and pleated skirt. The "Sicko Mode" rapper was casually dressed in blue jeans and a white t-shirt. He put his arm around the soon-to-be birthday girl as she nuzzled up against him and kissed.

SplashNews.com

Jenner, Scott and a handful of their family members, including their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, departed for Italy on Tuesday. That day, photos surfaced online of the stars boarding a private plane, with someone loading in what looked like a flowy, feathered white wedding gown onto the vessel.

A source told ET there was no truth to the rumors that the cosmetics queen and Scott could be getting married this weekend while on her vacation.

"She’s headed to Italy for her birthday. She's definitely not getting married on this trip," the source told ET, adding that the couple is doing great, is happy and very much in love, and that a wedding one day is definitely in the cards, but just not on this trip.

Meanwhile, Jenner is gearing up for the launch of her new Kylie Costmetics birthday collection. On Thursday night, she released a new video of her and sister Khloe Kardashian drunk and doing their makeup.

But it hasn't been all fun and games. Shortly after first teasing the money-themed line, Jenner received backlash from her fans.

Find out why in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Not Getting Married on Upcoming Trip, Source Says

Travis Scott Showers Kylie Jenner With a Room Full of Roses Ahead of Her 22nd Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Rock Sexy Matching Bodysuits for National Sisters Day

Related Gallery