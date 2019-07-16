Kylie Jenner is speaking out about her mental health.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to open up about how growing up in the spotlight has affected her life.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes," she wrote alongside a pic of herself watching the sunset. "My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it."

"I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again," Jenner continued. "I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go."

Jenner concluded her lengthy caption by telling her followers that "we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves."

"Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic," she wrote. "Now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny."

In the pic, the beauty mogul is facing the ocean as the sun is going down, wearing a figure-hugging white dress with billowing sleeves. In addition to the emotional post, Jenner shared several other pics of the look.

Jenner's posts came shortly after a source told ET that she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are thinking about the future of their relationship.

"Kylie and Travis have discussed marriage and their future together from early on in their relationship," the source said of the pair, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi. "Travis has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way. Travis doesn’t want to rush the process."

"Kylie and Travis have talked about having more children and both want to have more kids," the source added of the couple.

Watch the video below for more on the reality star.

