Kylie Jenner has responded after fellow influencer Amanda Ensing insinuated that she had copied her pose.

On Sunday, Jenner, 21, posted a photo on Instagram showing her seemingly wearing nothing but a giant sunhat while sitting in a tropical-looking courtyard.

“Vacation mode,” the reality star and entrepreneur captioned the photo.

Ensing, a YouTube star, then commented on the post, writing, “This photo looks awfully familiar.” She was most likely referring to a similar nude photo she posted on her Instagram from Mexico in June.

Jenner responded to the comment by quoting her sister, Kim Kardashian West.

“From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest,” she wrote.

The photo appeared to be taken during Jenner’s girly getaway to Turks and Caicos with Sofia Richie -- the girlfriend of sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

During the trip, which was to celebrate the launch of Jenner’s latest line, Kylie Skin, the two soaked up the sun in the sandy paradise, with Richie also stripping off in one steamy snap.

