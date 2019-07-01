That's three generations of the Kardashian-Jenner family all on one magazine cover!

Kylie Jenner posed alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, and her baby girl, Stormi, for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s July/August issue, with all three lovely ladies rocking animal-print ensembles.

In the pic, Kris, 63, stands stoically behind her 21-year-old daughter, who is crouched down with her 1-year-old daughter sitting on her knee. The stylish pic also marks Stormi's magazine cover debut, and she looks absolutely adorable in a leopard-print dress.

Kylie shared a snapshot of the cover to her Instagram, adding the caption "Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them."

In the issue, Kylie opened up about motherhood, and how being a young mom influenced her relationship with her own mother and how she looks at the challenges Kris faced raising her and her sisters.

“When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me," the reality star-turned-beauty mogul reflected. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."

On Instagram, Kylie also shared a number of variant issue covers and snapshots from the photoshoot, including four showing just her and her mother standing together in epically bold poses.

"Harpers Bazaar Arabia cover with my favorite person," Kylie captioned one pic of her seated, rocking a teal ensemble, with her mother, decked out in muted tans and beiges, standing behind her with her hands on her shoulders in what seems like a visual representation of Kris' role as the power behind the throne.

Alongside some of the other photos she shared, Kylie captioned one "BRB building an empire," and another "I got it from my mama."

She also penned a particularly touching post celebrating her mom and expressing her deep love and affection.

"I never thought much about a mother’s love until i became one myself," Kylie shared in the caption. "There’s no words strong enough to tell you how much i love you and how blessed i am to have you in my life."

For all the latest news on Kylie and her adorable daughter -- whom she welcomed in February 2018 with her boyfriend, Travis Scott -- check out the video below.

