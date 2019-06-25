Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez made their debut as a newly engaged couple at this year's Met Gala, but they were, of course, not the only headline-makers at the star-studded event.

The former MLB star opened up about his A-list Met Gala table in a new interview with Sports Illustrated, name-dropping some of the hottest stars to walk the red-carpeted stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art back in May.

"We had a great table," he recalls. "The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead."

A group of high rollers, to be sure, but it was one guest in particular that Rodriguez said spoke openly about her wealth at the glamorous event.

"Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is," he says of the group's table conversation.

To be fair, there's a lot to talk about in regard to Kylie's wealth. In March, Forbes named her both the youngest billionaire in the world and the youngest self-made billionaire of all time, with a net worth of $1 billion thanks to her massively successful Kylie Cosmetics business. Upon news of their engagement, Money.com estimated Rodriguez and Lopez's combined wealth at around $700 million or more, but it's still not close to Kylie's billion-dollar bank.

And the makeup mogul's tablemates aren't the only ones who have noticed Kylie's money moves. In fact, the young star's wealth has become a point of contention among her famous family on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a clip from an episode earlier this month, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian discussed Kylie's "entitlement" issues after a confrontation between Kris and her daughter at Kylie Cosmetics.

“In front of everybody at the office, she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,’" Kris told Kourtney. “And I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

“She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” Kourtney said.

While Kourtney urged her mom not to let Kylie boss her around, and Kris proclaimed that she deserved "a little bit of respect," Khloe Kardashian had slightly different advice for her younger sister.

"Listen, b**ch. There’s no f**king friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire," she told Kylie.

