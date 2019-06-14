Kourtney Kardashian Says Kylie Jenner Has 'Entitlement' Issues

Kylie Jenner is protective over her office space.

In a sneak peek clip of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie complains about her mom, Kris Jenner's, over-involvement in her new office space for Kylie Cosmetics. While Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian sides with the 21-year-old makeup mogul in the matter, her other sis, Kourtney Kardashian, is on Team Kris.

On a phone call with Kourtney, Kris says that Kylie has "been so territorial" about her office space. However, Kylie tells Khloe that Kris is "just doing too much with my office," which she "just got and pays way too much a month [for] and have spent so much time making it perfect."

Kylie's annoyance escalates when Khloe reveals that she's been to said office space with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, something that was completely against Kylie's wishes.

"What? I told her not to show any of you guys until I was there and could give you the grand tour," Kylie says of Kris.

“Oh, I got the grand tour, honey,” Khloe quips as fans see flashes of Kris escorting Khloe and Scott around the space.

“It’s Kylie Cosmetics! How is she going to hide this when the office is done and you walk up and the door is glass, [with] my logo,” Kylie says. “She’s there in my parking spot. I’m just like, why are you in my parking spot?"

"It’s just getting out of hand,” Kylie adds.

When it comes to the parking spot issue, though, Kris has a different opinion on the matter.

“In front of everybody at the office she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,’" Kris tells Kourtney. “And I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

“She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” Kourtney says.

While Kourtney urges her mom not to let Kylie boss her around, and Kris proclaims that she's "important" and deserves "a little bit of respect," Khloe has slightly different advice for her younger sister.

"Listen, b**ch. There’s no f**king friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire," Khloe tells Kylie.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

