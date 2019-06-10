Kylie Jenner Celebrates Pal's Birthday With Hot Pink Bikini Party

Kylie Jenner and her friends are twinning!

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to celebrate the 22nd birthday of one of her best friends, Anastasia Karanikolau. The girls, who met at Barnes and Noble when they were kids, each sported hot pink bikinis as they lounged on floats in the pool.

"It’s ya birthday it’s ya birthday bad b**ch contest you in first place 🥇 💗💗💯💯🎉🎉," Jenner captioned one post of their pool adventures.

The pair was joined by their mutual pal, Yris Palmer, for their outdoor outing. "When the tequila hits 💁🏻‍♀️💁🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️💗," Jenner captioned one pic of Karanikolau falling off a float that the trio was posed on and into the pool.

Jenner and Palmer also posed for a pic with their daughters, Stormi and Ayla, with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioning the post: "Mommyyyss💗✨."

Jenner shared even more shots of her and Karanikolau out partying, writing, "happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 🎉🎉💗 9 years Iater and you’re still a real one. i love you forever and always. 🎉"

While Karanikolau's birthday celebrations by the pool appeared to be a blast, another party Jenner threw for her was a bit more controversial. Jenner opted to tie the themed bash to The Handmaid's Tale, a Hulu series largely about women's oppression.

Jenner and Sofia Richie -- who's dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick -- posed for pics in the show's handmaids outfit, a red dress and cape, along with a white headdress.

The costumes were met with backlash from some fans who found the party's theme to be tone deaf.

Watch the video below for more on Jenner.

