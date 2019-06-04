Kylie Jenner offers fans an inside look into her life as a young working mom.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul shared a vlog on YouTube on Monday that showed what a "typical day" is like for her.

“You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I’m taking you into my home, my closet, my business, my photoshoots and more," Kylie says in the description of the video.

The vlog begins with the reality star's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, running around in her pajamas at 5:50 a.m. The video then cuts to 8 a.m. and Kylie is now in her bathroom, still in her PJs.

“I said that I was going to start this vlog a lot earlier, but I slept with Stormi last night. She woke me up at 6, wouldn’t stop crying," she explains before adding that Stormi was now asleep. "It wasn’t the time to grab my camera and start filming."

Kylie has a packed schedule, which includes meetings with Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and her mom, Kris Jenner. She later has to attend a birthday dinner for her makeup artist pal, Arie Tejada.

After waking up Stormi, who is going to the farm with her cousins, Kylie hops in her Rolls Royce and heads to the office, where she is met by sister Kendall Jenner, who reveals that that the two are working on a collaboration.

Following a few meetings, Kylie is reunited with Stormi at 11 a.m. She lets the adorable tot drive around her office in a remote control car before her next meeting.

In a super adorable moment, Stormi almost tells her mom "I love you."

"Ah you said it… almost!" Kylie exclaims before putting her baby girl in a play room. "I made her a bedroom here," she reveals.

From there, the sought-after star has a photo shoot for her cosmetics line and then heads home to get ready for her night out.

On the way to her friend's birthday dinner, Kylie calls her boyfriend and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, who is in the studio, and reveals that she doesn't plan to be home until midnight.

That's a long day for the working mom!

In addition to posting a vlog, Kylie also shared adorable photos to Instagram of Stormi with her cousins, Chicago West and True Thompson, and referred to the girls as "triplets."

Here's more with Kylie and Stormi:

