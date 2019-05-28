Kylie Jenner Says 1-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Already 'Loves' Sushi

Stormi Webster has quite the refined palate!

In a vlog posted over the weekend by Kylie Jenner's pal, Heather Sanders, the two friends go to grab sushi, a first for Sanders. As the friends dine on edamame, rice, spicy tuna rolls and shrimp, Jenner tells Sanders that her 1-year-old daughter already loves sushi.

"Stormi loves sushi. I’ll take her to Nobu," Jenner, 21, reveals. " I don’t feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until they're all gone. She eats all the edamame. She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

It's no surprise that Jenner's daughter, whom she shares with Travis Scott, loves the cuisine, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares that she started chowing down on sushi when she was in middle school.

"I started eating sushi when I was in, I want to say middle school. Because my best friend growing up had sushi with her family every Monday night. Her name was Zoe. We still talk," Jenner says. "... My family never really ate sushi, so I would go with her."

The sushi outing comes amid a busy time for Jenner, who recently launched her skincare line with an epic, pink-themed bash that her famous family attended. It seems her business ventures haven't negated her want for more kids, though. In honor of Scott's 28th birthday late last month, Jenner wrote about extending their family.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Jenner wrote. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one."

"I love you and I'm so so proud of you," she continued. "Happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 Let's f**k around and have another baby."

