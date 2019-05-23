Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will get to see how Kylie Jenner reacted to reports that her best friend, Jordyn Woods, cheated with NBA star Tristan Thompson -- the now ex-boyfriend of her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

In a new KUWTK promo that dropped on Thursday, the headline-making cheating scandal is addressed, and Kylie is seen taking Khloe's side.

"She f**ked up," Kylie says.

Kylie later comforts Khloe, telling her, "Just know I love you."

And, although it is unclear who Kylie is referring to, the 21-year-old reality star gets emotional over the phone at one point, breaking down in tears as she says, "I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it."

Meanwhile, Kylie and Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, is also deeply affected by the fallout with 21-year-old Jordyn.

"This is going to change their relationship forever," Kris says, wiping away tears, referring to Kylie's extraordinarily close friendship with Jordyn. "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."

As for 34-year-old Khloe, not surprisingly, she's completely distraught, and appears to have learned of the cheating scandal over the phone.

"I am broken by so many things," she says.

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

Khloe and Tristan split in February, and shortly after, reports broke that Tristan cheated with Jordyn at a party. Jordyn later appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, and admitted that the two did share a kiss, but insisted that she never slept with him.

"I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," she also said. "Now, this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I'm not the reason."

Khloe then took to Twitter to claim that Jordyn was lying and in fact was responsible for her family breaking up, but she eventually backtracked.

"Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time," she tweeted. "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

In March, a source told ET that Kylie and Jordyn "have communicated, but not much," since the scandal. The BFFs actually lived together prior to the incident, but Jordyn has since moved out.

"Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life, and the biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloe," the source said. "Khloe was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloe is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

"Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloe, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloe's happiness," the source continued.

Watch the video below for more:

