Kylie Jenner just went through one of the most stressful experiences a parent endures when raising a baby: spending the day in the hospital with a sick child.

The reality star and cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, sleeping with a pacifier in her mouth and bundled up in a baby blanket.

"Spent the day in the hospital with my baby," Jenner captioned the picture. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home."

"Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies," she added. "I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Jenner, who shares her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, recently celebrated the rapper's birthday in April with a sweet series of family snapshots posted to Instagram, and the suggestion that they expand their family.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Jenner wrote. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. Let’s f**k around and have another baby."

